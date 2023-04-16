Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Decreases By 23.0%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

STEP Energy Services Trading Up 7.5 %

OTCMKTS SNVVF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNVVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

