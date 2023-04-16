Short Interest in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Decreases By 21.7%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 853,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Stagwell stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. 836,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.01. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

