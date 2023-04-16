Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Grows By 74.0%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,530,500 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 11,800,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$3.86 during trading on Friday. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of C$2.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.46.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following divisions: Messaging; Voice and Video; Email; and Operators. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing of personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.