Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Grows By 91.6%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,305,600 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the March 15th total of 681,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,056.0 days.

Repsol Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of REPYF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504. Repsol has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

