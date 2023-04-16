Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Decreases By 23.3%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.7 %

RAVE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282. The company has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

