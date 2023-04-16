Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Increases By 106.4%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the March 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,554,000 after buying an additional 1,357,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.51. 1,052,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

