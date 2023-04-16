Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Drops By 85.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

PXSAP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $24.42. 4,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

About Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.