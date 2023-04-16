Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Drops By 85.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
PXSAP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $24.42. 4,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.
Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXSAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.