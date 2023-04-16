Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Drops By 80.6%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PIFMY remained flat at $20.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

