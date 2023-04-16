Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Drops By 80.6%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PIFMY remained flat at $20.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
