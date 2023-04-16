Short Interest in ProtoSource Co. (OTCMKTS:PSCO) Increases By 100.0%

ProtoSource Co. (OTCMKTS:PSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProtoSource Price Performance

PSCO remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. ProtoSource has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

ProtoSource Company Profile

ProtoSource Corp. engages in the provision of business-to-business services and solutions. Its activities include mining, management and data basing of print content for the newspaper industry and back to client through P2i newspaper. The company was founded in July 1988 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

