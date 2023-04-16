Short Interest in ProtoSource Co. (OTCMKTS:PSCO) Increases By 100.0%

ProtoSource Co. (OTCMKTS:PSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ProtoSource Price Performance
PSCO remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. ProtoSource has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
ProtoSource Company Profile
