Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Decreases By 76.6%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

Phoenix Motor stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 23,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,291. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

