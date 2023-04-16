Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 204.3%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. 8,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

