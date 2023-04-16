Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Increases By 258.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of MTSFY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

