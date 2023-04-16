Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Expands By 212.0%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.81.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
