Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Expands By 212.0%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.81.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

