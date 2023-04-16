Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Rises By 1,009.1%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,009.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Luvu Brands Stock Up 4.8 %

LUVU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 57.18%.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through five e-commerce sites and a single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers, as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

