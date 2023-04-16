Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Drops By 94.6%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

JIAXF stock remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

