Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Expands By 592.0%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 592.0% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Isuzu Motors stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.