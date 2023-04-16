Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Rises By 207.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 207.2% from the March 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 326,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,613. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 475,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,083,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

