Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Rises By 207.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 207.2% from the March 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 326,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,613. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
