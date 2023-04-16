Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Decreases By 22.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSCC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. 3,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.476 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1,123.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

