Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Decreases By 32.0%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Interface by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $451.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

