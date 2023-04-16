Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Grows By 83.5%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

