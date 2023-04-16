Short Interest in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Drops By 60.9%

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravitas Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 13.65% of Gravitas Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gravitas Education alerts:

Gravitas Education Price Performance

NYSE:GEHI remained flat at $13.80 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363. Gravitas Education has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravitas Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravitas Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.