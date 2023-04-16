Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Expands By 277.7%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 277.7% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FSD remained flat at $11.43 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,438. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.
