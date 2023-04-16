Short Interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Increases By 260.3%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

ELOX stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 123,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

