Short Interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Increases By 260.3%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %
ELOX stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 123,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.69.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
