Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Increases By 193.8%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELTP remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 155,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.05.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

