Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Increases By 193.8%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELTP remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 155,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.05.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
