Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Grows By 97.2%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 13,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,735. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

