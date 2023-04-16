Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Rises By 227.0%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 227.0% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ERES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 6,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.