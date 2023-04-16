Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Expands By 220.0%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance
CYRBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.64.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
