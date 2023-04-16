Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Expands By 220.0%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

CYRBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.