Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Declines By 59.9%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRON remained flat at $10.54 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

