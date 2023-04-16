Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Expands By 614.3%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOBP stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

