Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Expands By 50.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $41.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.45. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

