Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Grows By 281.8%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

China Overseas Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.