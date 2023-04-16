Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Grows By 281.8%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
