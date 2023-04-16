Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declines By 68.0%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 18,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,905. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
