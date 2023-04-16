Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declines By 68.0%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 18,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,905. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

