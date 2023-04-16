Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Increases By 108.0%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 15.29. 41,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,907. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 14.42 and a 12-month high of 20.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.76.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
