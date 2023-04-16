Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Increases By 108.0%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 15.29. 41,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,907. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 14.42 and a 12-month high of 20.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.76.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 258,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,882 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

