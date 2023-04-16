Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Increases By 384.8%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 384.8% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,082,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Performance

BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,407. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.