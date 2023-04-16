Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Increases By 384.8%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 384.8% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,082,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Performance
BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,407. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buyer Group International (BYRG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.