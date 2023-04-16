Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 59.6%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 5,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,275. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

