Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 59.6%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday.
BrainsWay Stock Performance
Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 5,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,275. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
Institutional Trading of BrainsWay
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Featured Stories
