Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Decreases By 90.1%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 323,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 39,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $11.96.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

