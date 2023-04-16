Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Decreases By 99.5%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 79,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

