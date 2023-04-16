Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Grows By 496.9%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 496.9% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $11.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,667. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.