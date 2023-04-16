Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Grows By 496.9%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 496.9% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $11.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,667. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1116 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

