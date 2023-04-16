Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases By 76.0%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,252,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. 90,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,129. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.