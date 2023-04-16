Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Grows By 157.8%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,957,700 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the March 15th total of 3,475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Comercial Português from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.