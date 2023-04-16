Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Decreases By 39.8%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 20,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.