Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR opened at $70.23 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

