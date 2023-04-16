Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharecare stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 223,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Price Performance

Sharecare stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 3,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,873. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.