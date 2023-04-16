Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Servotronics Trading Up 2.3 %

SVT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452. Servotronics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $12.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Brent D. Baird acquired 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $73,271.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 268,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,271. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

