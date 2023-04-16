Serum (SRM) One Day Volume Hits $16.41 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $25.99 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

