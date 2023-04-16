Security National Bank Sells 913 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.3% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $487.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.13. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.