Security National Bank Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day moving average of $275.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.