Security National Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPYD stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

