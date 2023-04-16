Security National Bank Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,422 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 281,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in Hercules Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 182,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 79,723 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

