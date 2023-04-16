Security National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

